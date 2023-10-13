BV_Trial Banner.gif
Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

Date 13/10/2023

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on the sidelines of the IMF World Bank Annual Meetings in Marrakech, Morocco. Secretary Yellen expressed her appreciation for Minister Le Maire and France’s close cooperation on actions to respond to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, on the need to sustain robust economic and budgetary support for Ukraine, and on the work to combat sanctions evasion. Secretary Yellen discussed needed progress on the clean energy transition and supply chain resilience, as well as the economic outlook for the United States and Europe.

