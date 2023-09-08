BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGI-USA-event-banner-2023---4.jpg

Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With First Vice President Of Spain And Minister For The Economy And Digital Transformation Nadia Calviño

Date 08/09/2023

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with First Deputy Prime Minister of Spain and IMFC chair Nadia Calviño on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. Secretary Yellen emphasized the U.S. support for an equiproportional quota increase at the IMF to return the IMF to a quota-based institution and secure its financing over the medium-term. Secretary Yellen also discussed the importance of increasing the voice of emerging markets and developing countries at the IMF and the need to secure the sustainability of the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg