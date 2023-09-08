Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With First Vice President Of Spain And Minister For The Economy And Digital Transformation Nadia Calviño

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with First Deputy Prime Minister of Spain and IMFC chair Nadia Calviño on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. Secretary Yellen emphasized the U.S. support for an equiproportional quota increase at the IMF to return the IMF to a quota-based institution and secure its financing over the medium-term. Secretary Yellen also discussed the importance of increasing the voice of emerging markets and developing countries at the IMF and the need to secure the sustainability of the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust.