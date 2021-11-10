Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Finance Ministers From Australia, Canada, New Zealand, And The United Kingdom

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen hosted a meeting with finance ministers of the “Five Finance Ministries”, which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The ministers reviewed the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and progress on increasing vaccination rates to save lives and support the economic recovery. Secretary Yellen emphasized to her Five Finance Minister counterparts the importance of addressing the vulnerabilities in global supply chains revealed by the pandemic and Ministers agreed on the importance of collaboration among partners and allies to bolster economic resilience.