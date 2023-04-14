BV_Trial Banner.gif
Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With European Commissioner For Economy Paolo Gentiloni And European Commissioner For Financial Stability, Financial Services, And The Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness

Date 14/04/2023

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni and European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services, and the Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness. Secretary Yellen raised several priority topics in this joint meeting, including recent developments in the U.S. and European financial sectors, the United States’ implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, and international tax. Secretary Yellen also stressed the importance of continued financial support for Ukraine.

