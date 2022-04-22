Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With European Commission Executive Vice-President And Commissioner For Trade Valdis Dombrovskis And European Commissioner For Economy Paolo Gentiloni

Yesterday, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis and European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni. Secretary Yellen underscored the United States’ steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and the need for the international community to hold Russia accountable for its illegal and unprovoked war against Ukraine. The Secretary welcomed the EU’s strong partnership on sanctions implementation. The Secretary also highlighted the importance of moving forward on the global agreement on international tax reform.