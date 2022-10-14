Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Eurogroup Finance Ministers

Today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with the Eurogroup and other European Union Finance Ministers. At the invitation of Eurogroup President and Ireland Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Secretary Yellen shared her views on the transatlantic macroeconomic outlook. She discussed the economic impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine and weaponization of energy. The Secretary also stressed the importance of the price cap on Russian oil to stabilize energy markets and reduce revenues to Russia, highlighted the necessity of accelerating economic assistance to Ukraine, and encouraged continued progress on international tax reform. Throughout, Secretary Yellen emphasized her appreciation for Europe’s partnership with the United States on these joint priorities.