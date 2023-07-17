Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Economy And Finance Of The Republic Of Korea Choo Kyung-ho

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea Choo Kyung-ho on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting. Secretary Yellen discussed macroeconomic and financial developments, as well as economic security and supply chain issues. Secretary Yellen also welcomed improving ties between Korea and Japan and the positive implications that has for the strong trilateral relationship between the United States, Korea, and Japan.