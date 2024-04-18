Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Chancellor Of The Exchequer Jeremy Hunt Of The United Kingdom

Today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC. Secretary Yellen discussed ways to continue providing near-term financial assistance to Ukraine, as well as ways to unlock the value of immobilized Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine’s continued resistance and long-term reconstruction. Secretary Yellen also discussed the ways to constrain Russia’s access to the goods it needs to build weapons, including the role China plays in supplying Russia’s military industrial complex. Secretary Yellen and Chancellor Hunt also exchanged views on Chinese industrial practices that cause overcapacity and the potential impact on manufacturers in the United States, United Kingdom, and globally.