Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Canadian Deputy Prime Minister And Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to discuss U.S.-Canadian shared priorities such as continuing to work together on climate-related financial risks and ensuring the global economic recovery. Secretary Yellen and the Deputy Prime Minister also discussed the historic global tax deal announced on October 8 by the OECD Inclusive Framework.
Secretary Yellen expressed gratitude to the Deputy Prime Minister for her dedication to improving the global tax regime that will ensure profitable corporations pay their fair share and provide governments with the resources to invest in their people and economies. The Secretary acknowledged the strong bonds between Canada and the United States, and the importance of this relationship to making possible the international agreement of 136 nations – representing 94% of the world’s GDP – to reshape the global tax system.