Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting With Bank Policy Institute

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with more than two dozen CEOs and executives convened by the Bank Policy Institute (BPI) to discuss the current state of the economy and President Biden's economic agenda. Secretary Yellen reaffirmed the strength and soundness of the U.S. banking system, noting that it remains well-capitalized with strong liquidity. She noted that decisive federal action taken by regulators and the Administration in March to protect depositors helped to strengthen public confidence in the banking system and mitigate financial contagion. Secretary Yellen thanked many of the participants for their leadership and support in responding to these market developments. And she made clear that the Treasury Department continues to closely monitor conditions across the banking sector.

Secretary Yellen also discussed the urgent need for Congress to address the debt limit and underscored the real and severe consequences of default for the banking system and the domestic and global economy. She outlined how a failure to raise or suspend the debt limit would be catastrophic for the financial system, as well as American families and businesses, and underscored the Administration’s belief that the debt limit should be addressed without delay.