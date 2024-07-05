Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With United Kingdom Chancellor Of The Exchequer Rachel Reeves

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen held a call with United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. During the call, Secretary Yellen congratulated Chancellor Reeves on her historic appointment as the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer and highlighted the importance of the U.S.-UK bilateral relationship. Secretary Yellen and Chancellor Reeves discussed their governments' respective economic strategies, and Secretary Yellen highlighted the success of a modern supply side economic approach to generating strong economic growth through historic investments in the United States. Secretary Yellen also emphasized continued close coordination between the United States, the United Kingdom, and the G7 on a range of shared priorities, including collective efforts to unlock the value of immobilized Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine’s continued resistance and long-term reconstruction, work together in the Indo-Pacific, and a shared approach to addressing the situation in the Middle East.