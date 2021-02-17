Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With Minister Of Finance And Acting Minister Of Economy And Planning Mohammed Al-Jadaan Of Saudi Arabia

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan. Secretary Yellen underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship. She emphasized the need to address the daunting challenges of ending the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the global economic recovery, fighting income inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change. Secretary Yellen noted the importance of joint collaboration, including in the G20 and other multilateral fora.