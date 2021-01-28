Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With French Minister Of Finance Bruno Le Maire

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with French Minister of Finance, the Economy, and the Recovery Bruno Le Maire. During the call, Secretary Yellen emphasized their shared priorities, including ending the pandemic, supporting a strong global economic recovery, fighting income inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change. The Secretary committed to re-engage actively in the ongoing OECD discussions on international taxation to forge a timely international accord. The Secretary discussed the importance of cooperating closely to advance bilateral and multilateral economic issues and to deepen the U.S.-France and transatlantic partnerships.