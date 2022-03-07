 Skip to main Content
Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

Date 07/03/2022

Earlier today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. Secretary Yellen affirmed the United States’ support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and our commitment, together with our partners, to holding Russia accountable for its illegal, brutal invasion of Ukraine. The Secretary expressed her appreciation for Minister Le Maire and France’s close cooperation on sanctions, in disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT, and addressing energy market considerations.   