Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With First Vice President Of Spain And Minister For The Economy And Digital Transformation Nadia Calviño

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with Spanish First Vice President and Minister for the Economy and Digital Transformation Nadia Calviño. Vice President Calviño is the Chair of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the policy advisory committee of the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). They discussed the upcoming IMFC meetings, recent developments in the global economy and financial system, and the need to continue support for low-income and vulnerable countries. Secretary Yellen highlighted the importance of timely action to finalize outstanding debt restructuring cases and emphasized the Biden administration’s request for Congressional authorization to lend up to $21 billion to the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust and the Resilience and Sustainability Trust.