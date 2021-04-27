Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With Finance Ministers From Australia, New Zealand, And The United Kingdom

Today U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen participated in a conference call hosted by Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg with finance ministers of the “Five Eyes Countries” including Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The ministers reviewed the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and each country’s medium-term fiscal approaches to support a strong and sustainable economic recovery. Secretary Yellen emphasized the importance of all countries using all available policy tools to support their domestic economies and therefore the global economy.