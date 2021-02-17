Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With European Commission Executive Vice-President And Commissioner For Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis. Secretary Yellen emphasized the importance of the transatlantic partnership and conveyed her intention to deepen U.S.-European cooperation on key policy challenges, including ending the pandemic, supporting a strong global economic recovery, fighting income inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change. The Secretary committed to re-engage actively in the ongoing OECD discussions on international taxation to forge a timely international accord, and to seek solutions to key bilateral trade issues.