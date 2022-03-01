Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With European Commission Executive Vice President For Economy Valdis Dombrovskis

Today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with European Commission Executive Vice President for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis. Secretary Yellen affirmed the United States’ support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, working together with our partners to hold Russia accountable. The Secretary expressed appreciation for the close coordination with the European Commission, which has helped to usher in unprecedented sanctions on Russia imposed by partners and allies around the world in recent days, and stressed the need for cooperation on further strong measures.
