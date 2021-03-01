Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With European Commissioner For Economy Paolo Gentiloni

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni. Secretary Yellen emphasized the importance of the transatlantic partnership and conveyed her intention to deepen U.S.-European cooperation on key policy challenges, including ending the pandemic, supporting a strong global economic recovery, fighting income inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change. The Secretary committed to re-engage actively in the ongoing OECD discussions on international taxation to forge a strong international accord.