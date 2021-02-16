Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde. Secretary Yellen emphasized their shared priorities, including ending the pandemic, supporting a strong global economic recovery, maintaining financial stability, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change. The Secretary commended the ECB’s swift and decisive policy response to the pandemic and discussed policy tools to foster growth and job creation in both Europe and the United States. The Secretary emphasized the importance of deepening transatlantic cooperation on economic and financial issues of mutual interest.