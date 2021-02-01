Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With Deputy Prime Minister And Finance Minister Taro Aso Of Japan

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso of Japan. Secretary Yellen underscored the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance and conveyed her intention to deepen economic and financial cooperation with Japan to strengthen both economies. The Secretary conveyed her readiness to work closely with Japan, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to address key regional and global challenges such as the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.