Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With Deputy Prime Minister And Finance Minister Of The Netherlands Sigrid Kaag

Earlier today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen held a call with the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of the Netherlands, Sigrid Kaag. The Secretary congratulated Minister Kaag on her recent appointment and expressed appreciation for the Netherlands’ commitment to the transatlantic partnership. Secretary Yellen welcomed the close coordination between the European Union and United States on the development of a severe economic response if Russia further invades Ukraine. The Secretary also discussed the global pandemic response, as well as the need to maintain momentum on implementing the OECD/G20 agreement on international tax.