Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With Chilean Minister Of Finance Rodrigo Andrés Cerda Norambuena

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with Chile’s Finance Minister Rodrigo Andrés Cerda Norambuena. Secretary Yellen emphasized her desire to build on strong U.S.-Chilean relations for continued cooperation in the region. She also outlined the Biden-Harris Administration priorities, including responding effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting a robust economic recovery, fighting inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change. Secretary Yellen conveyed her appreciation for Chile’s leadership on multilateral efforts to address climate change and economic development, and looked forward to further engagement in these areas.