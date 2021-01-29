Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With Canadian Deputy Prime Minister And Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Earlier today, Secretary Janet Yellen spoke with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. During the call, Secretary Yellen affirmed the importance of close collaboration between the United States and Canada on economic policy and national security. Secretary Yellen conveyed her priorities for bolstering recovery efforts and mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, fighting inequality and creating jobs, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change. The Secretary also discussed the importance of the U.S.-Canada trade relationship to both economies. Secretary Yellen noted her interest in working closely with Deputy Prime Minister Freeland to advance mutual priorities through the G-7, G-20, and other international fora. Secretary Yellen shared her desire to work together as neighbors, allies, and trade partners to face the challenges ahead.