Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With Bank Of England Governor Andrew Bailey

Date 16/04/2021

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.  During the call, Secretary Yellen highlighted the shared priorities between the United States and the United Kingdom, in particular forcefully addressing the threat of climate change. Secretary Yellen and Governor Bailey also discussed the importance of international financial regulatory cooperation. Secretary Yellen concluded by emphasizing that she looks forward to working closely with Governor Bailey during the United Kingdom’s leadership of the G7 and COP26.