Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With Ambassador Of The European Union To The United States Stavros Lambrinidis

Date 28/11/2023

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with Ambassador of the European Union to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis to thank him for his service to the transatlantic relationship during his time as Ambassador. Secretary Yellen expressed particular gratitude for the European Union’s cooperation on sanctions, the G7 oil price cap, and support for Ukraine. She also wished Ambassador Lambrinidis well in his next posting as Ambassador of the European Union to the United Nations in New York.


