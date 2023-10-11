BV_Trial Banner.gif
Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Bilateral Meeting With Minister Of Finance Of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Date 11/10/2023

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan on the margins of the 2023 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Morocco. Secretary Yellen noted Saudi Arabia’s substantial progress on its Vision 2030 reform agenda, including increasing female participation in the labor force.  She noted the importance of Saudi Arabia’s support of Somalia’s debt relief efforts under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative.  Secretary Yellen and the Minister discussed the shared interest in a stable, growing and healthy world. Secretary Yellen also raised the ongoing work on MDB evolution and IMF reform.

