Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeymo’s Meeting With Lithuanian Minister Of Finance Gintarė Skaistė

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met yesterday with Lithuania’s Minister of Finance Gintarė Skaistė. They discussed close coordination on sanctions and export controls in response to Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine. They recognized the importance of enforcing sanctions and other economic measures, including by disrupting attempts to evade restrictions that have degraded Russia’s military-industrial complex. The Deputy Secretary also noted that the price cap on Russian oil’s success in achieving its goals of limiting Russia’s revenue while promoting energy market stability and the importance of Transatlantic unity against international aggression.