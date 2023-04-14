BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg

Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeymo’s Meeting With Lithuanian Minister Of Finance Gintarė Skaistė

Date 14/04/2023

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met yesterday with Lithuania’s Minister of Finance Gintarė Skaistė.  They discussed close coordination on sanctions and export controls in response to Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine. They recognized the importance of enforcing sanctions and other economic measures, including by disrupting attempts to evade restrictions that have degraded Russia’s military-industrial complex.  The Deputy Secretary also noted that the price cap on Russian oil’s success in achieving its goals of limiting Russia’s revenue while promoting energy market stability and the importance of Transatlantic unity against international aggression.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach