Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeymo’s Meeting With Latvian Minister Of Finance Arvils Ašeradens

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met yesterday with Latvia’s Minister of Finance Arvils Ašeradens. They discussed the close partnership on sanctions in response to Russia’s war of aggression and the importance of countering Russia’s attempts to evade U.S. and EU economic measures. The Deputy Secretary noted that the price cap on Russian oil is achieving its two objectives of limiting Russia’s revenue while promoting energy market stability.

Finally, Latvia’s sustained commitment to strengthening its anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regime has enhanced the country’s ability to detect and disrupt sanctions evasion and illicit financial activity.