Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Visit To Israel

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo traveled to Israel from November 13 - 15 to discuss economic opportunities, shared national security priorities, including Iran, countering terrorist financing and proliferation financing, and regional terrorist threats. He met with a wide range of top government officials, including Minister of Finance Avigdor Lieberman, Central Bank Governor Amir Yaron, Director General of the Israeli National Cyber Directorate Yigal Unna, as well as local fintech and cybersecurity entrepreneurs.
While in Israel, the Deputy Secretary announced a new bilateral partnership to expand international cooperation on cybersecurity and to counter ransomware, the U.S.- Israel Task Force on Fintech Innovation and Cybersecurity.
