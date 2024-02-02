Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Meeting With The Financial And Banking Information Infrastructure Committee

Today, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo chaired a meeting with members of the Financial and Banking Information Infrastructure Committee (FBIIC) and recognized the agencies’ strong partnership to address critical issues that we face. The meeting focused on:

An update on the Treasury-led Cloud Executive Steering Group and their progress closing the gaps identified in the Cloud Adoption Report.

An update on Treasury’s review of the financial services sector cyber incident response posture including findings, recommendations, and next steps.

A discussion of the EquiLend cyber incident. Equilend is a securities lending platform owned by a consortium of large financial institutions, including global banks and broker-dealers, which suffered a ransomware attack affecting its Next Generation Trading (NGT) platform on January 22, 2024.

An update from Treasury’s Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer on the progress of Treasury’s report on AI specific cyber risks to the financial sector. The report will be made fully public by the end of April.

The FBIIC includes the leadership of federal financial regulatory agencies and the associations of state regulatory agencies. The FBIIC is charged with improving coordination and communication among financial regulators, promoting public-private partnership within the financial sector, and enhancing the cyber and all-hazards resiliency of the financial sector.

