Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Meeting With The Board Of Directors Of The National Bankers Association

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with the board of directors of the National Bankers Association (NBA), an association of 31 people of color-owned banks working to eliminate the racial wealth gap. NBA’s President and CEO and NBA’s board members applauded the Administration for the Emergency Capital Investment Program and additional resources for the CDFI Fund in an effort to support low-income and marginalized communities. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo and NBA board members discussed the need for injecting more capital into underserved communities, empowering minority depository institutions (MDIs) to have a seat at the table, and the need for expanding affordable housing in low-income communities.