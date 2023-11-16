Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Meeting With State Secretary For International Finance Daniela Stoffel Of Switzerland

Today, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with Switzerland’s State Secretary for International Finance Daniela Stoffel. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo and State Secretary Stoffel exchanged views on global economic issues and areas of bilateral collaboration. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo discussed how allies and partners can best support Ukraine. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo thanked State Secretary Stoffel for Switzerland’s close cooperation on actions to hold Russia accountable for its illegal invasion of Ukraine.