Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Meeting With Singapore Deputy Prime Minister And Minister For Finance Lawrence Wong

Today, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo and Deputy Prime Minister Wong exchanged views on global economic issues and areas of bilateral collaboration. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo thanked Deputy Prime Minister Wong for Singapore’s steadfast commitment to combating Russia’s unjustified aggression against Ukraine through sanctions and export controls. He also raised ongoing discussions around a proposal to increase quota resources at the International Monetary Fund and on evolving the multilateral development banks to address global challenges.