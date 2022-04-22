Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Meeting With Lithuanian Minister Of Finance Gintare Skaiste And Chairman Of The Board Of The Bank Of Lithuania Gediminas Šimkus

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with Lithuanian Minister of Finance Gintare Skaiste and Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania Gediminas Šimkus today. They discussed close partnership on implementing and enforcing international sanctions on Russia for its war against Ukraine as well as on Belarus for its support of the war. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo noted Lithuania’s leadership on sanctions and they discussed next steps for continuing the economic pressure campaign while avoiding unintended consequences for the global economy. He also reaffirmed strong U.S. support for Lithuania as it faces economic coercion from the People’s Republic of China.