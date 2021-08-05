Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Meeting With International Bankers

Earlier today, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo hosted a roundtable discussion with members from the Institute of International Bankers on the Biden-Harris Administration’s economic agenda and foreign banks’ contributions to U.S. economic growth. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo underscored the Administration’s commitment to ensuring that the United States remains the most attractive place in the world for businesses to invest and grow, including by making the historic federal investments in infrastructure and human capital proposed in the Build Back Better agenda. The Deputy Secretary also highlighted the important role that foreign banks play in the U.S. economy and the opportunity for private sector partnership as part of the Administration’s efforts to mitigate climate-related financial risks.