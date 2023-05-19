Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Meeting With Finance Minister Of Ghana Kenneth Ofori-Atta

Today, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with Ghanaian Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo congratulated Ghana on the IMF Executive Board’s approval of a $3 billion program which aims to restore Ghana’s macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability. This approval followed the encouraging actions led by China and France to form an official creditors committee under the G20 Common Framework. The Deputy Secretary discussed the importance of continued international cooperation to support Ghana’s economic reform program. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo welcomed Ghana’s debt restructuring efforts and called on all official bilateral creditors to deliver on their financing assurances to provide timely debt treatment in line with the IMF program. The Deputy Secretary also noted the potential for further opportunities for cooperation on economic development.