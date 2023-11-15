Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Meeting With Deputy Prime Minister And Minister For Finance Sigrid Kaag Of The Netherlands

Today, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with the Netherlands’ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Sigrid Kaag. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo and Deputy Prime Minister Kaag exchanged views on global economic issues and areas of bilateral collaboration. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo discussed how allies and partners can best support Ukraine and joint work on international financial institutions. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo thanked Deputy Prime Minister Kaag for the Netherlands’ commitment to combating Russia’s unjustified aggression against Ukraine.