Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Call With European Commission Executive Vice-President And Commissioner For Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis

Earlier today, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo spoke with European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo reaffirmed the importance of transatlantic cooperation and coordination on a wide range of issues. They discussed international taxation, sanctions policy, investment security, U.S.-EU cross border data flows, combating corruption, and anti-money laundering reform and implementation. The Deputy Secretary welcomed the shared goal between the United States and European Union to make the international tax system more fair and end the global race to the bottom on corporate taxes.