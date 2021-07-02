Readout Secretary Of The US Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With German Vice Chancellor And Finance Minister Olaf Scholz

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz to discuss the upcoming G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Venice. The Secretary and the Minister discussed the historic agreement that the OECD Inclusive Framework reached on international taxation. Secretary Yellen focused on ways to support global economic recovery efforts, and outlined the objectives of the Biden-Harris Administration to address climate change domestically and through international engagement.