Readout: Secretary Of The US Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Finance Grant Robertson

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson. Secretary Yellen conveyed her intention to work with Deputy Prime Minister Robertson on tackling priority issues both the United States and New Zealand face including ending the pandemic, supporting the global economic recovery, fighting growing income inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change. The Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary Yellen reviewed ongoing efforts to support a global minimum corporate tax. Secretary Yellen thanked Deputy Prime Minister Robertson for ongoing efforts hosting the APEC forum this year, and noted her interest in working closely with New Zealand across multilateral forums to advance shared interests.