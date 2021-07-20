Readout Of US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Of Jordan

 Skip to main Content
Date 20/07/2021

Today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Secretary Yellen underscored the broad partnership between the United States and Jordan. She noted the challenges Jordan faced, complicated by COVID, and encouraged His Majesty to continue to implement reforms that will help Jordan to boost sustainable growth and job creation. The Secretary also welcomed the partnership between the two countries in combatting terrorist finance in the region.