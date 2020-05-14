Readout Of Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting, May 14, 2020

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin today convened a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (Council) in executive session by telephone.
The Council heard an update on the Task Force on Nonbank Mortgage Liquidity. Staff of Council member agencies on the task force as well as the Federal Housing Administration and Ginnie Mae have continued to monitor potential risks and to coordinate and share information among stakeholders.
The Council also discussed developments related to COVID-19 and its impacts on financial institutions and markets. Council members provided updates regarding specific actions their agencies have taken, and identified issues that they continue to monitor.
The Council also voted to approve the minutes of its previous meeting on March 26, 2020.
Additional information regarding the Council, its work, and the recently approved meeting minutes is available at http://www.fsoc.gov.