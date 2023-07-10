BV_Trial Banner.gif
Readout: Deputy Secretary Of The US Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meetings With Counterparts In Brussels, Belgium

Date 10/07/2023

Today, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with foreign counterparts from the European Commission and European Union and executives from companies in the clean energy industry in Brussels, Belgium. In meetings with Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, and Secretary-General Stefano Sannino, the Deputy Secretary discussed joint efforts to hold Russia accountable for their illegal war, including actions to limit Russia’s revenue, erode their military-industrial complex, and prevent sanctions evasion. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo also underscored the importance of continued economic support for Ukraine.

 

In addition, the Deputy Secretary and his counterparts discussed their commitment to the green economic transition and to building secure, resilient clean energy supply chains, including working to reach a critical minerals agreement between the U.S. and EU. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo also met with leaders from the clean energy materials industry to discuss opportunities to strengthen critical supply chains.

Finally, the Deputy Secretary met with the Ambassadors to the EU from Greece, Cyprus, and Malta to discuss the implementation of sanctions and the U.S.’s commitment to combat evasion of sanctions against Russia.

