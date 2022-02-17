Readout: Deputy Secretary Of The US Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Meeting With The Bank Policy Institute’s Technology Policy Division

U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, joined by Jen Easterly, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) and Bryan Vorndran, Assistant Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Cyber Division, met today with the Bank Policy Institute’s Technology Division (BITS) as part of the Treasury Department’s ongoing engagement with the private sector on cyber threats.
The Deputy Secretary detailed ongoing interagency efforts to protect critical cyber infrastructure and deepen coordination between the government and the private sector. He highlighted efforts across the Biden Administration to deter, disrupt, and respond to malicious cyber activity and to exchange information and conduct real-time analysis with partners, including through initiatives like the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC). Deputy Secretary Adeyemo underscored the Administration’s commitment to sharing appropriate intelligence with the financial sector to protect vital economic functions from aggressive cyber activity.
Participants included:
Brian Moynihan, Bank of America
Jean-Yves Fillion, BNP Paribas USA
Stephen Steinour, Huntington Bancshares
Chris Gorman, KeyBank
Michael O’Grady, Northern Trust
Bill Demchak, PNC Financial Services
Bill Rogers, Truist Financial
Andy Cecere, US Bank
Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo
Harris Simmons, Zions Bancorporation
Jude Schramm, BITS Executive Board Chair