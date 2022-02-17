 Skip to main Content
Readout: Deputy Secretary Of The US Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Meeting With The Bank Policy Institute’s Technology Policy Division

Date 17/02/2022

U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, joined by Jen Easterly, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) and Bryan Vorndran, Assistant Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Cyber Division, met today with the Bank Policy Institute’s Technology Division (BITS) as part of the Treasury Department’s ongoing engagement with the private sector on cyber threats.


The Deputy Secretary detailed ongoing interagency efforts to protect critical cyber infrastructure and deepen coordination between the government and the private sector. He highlighted efforts across the Biden Administration to deter, disrupt, and respond to malicious cyber activity and to exchange information and conduct real-time analysis with partners, including through initiatives like the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC). Deputy Secretary Adeyemo underscored the Administration’s commitment to sharing appropriate intelligence with the financial sector to protect vital economic functions from aggressive cyber activity.

Participants included:

Brian Moynihan, Bank of America

Jean-Yves Fillion, BNP Paribas USA

Stephen Steinour, Huntington Bancshares

Chris Gorman, KeyBank

Michael O’Grady, Northern Trust

Bill Demchak, PNC Financial Services

Bill Rogers, Truist Financial

Andy Cecere, US Bank

Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo

Harris Simmons, Zions Bancorporation

Jude Schramm, BITS Executive Board Chair