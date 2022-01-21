 Skip to main Content
Readout: Deputy Secretary Of The US Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Call With Ukraine Minister Of Finance Serhiy Marchenko

Date 21/01/2022

 

Earlier today, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo spoke with Ukraine Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko. They discussed economic developments in Ukraine as well as Treasury’s recent designation of four Russia-backed influence actors responsible for destabilization activities in Ukraine. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo reiterated the United States’ firm commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and emphasized that the United States and its allies and partners are prepared to inflict significant costs on the Russian economy if Russia further invades Ukraine.