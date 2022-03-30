Readout: Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Visit To London, United Kingdom

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo traveled to London, United Kingdom this week to meet with Her Majesty’s Government, listen to the perspectives of market participants, and continue coordinating closely on financial pressure measures to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine. He met with key counterparts including Permanent Secretary of HM Treasury Sir Tom Scholar, HM Treasury Director General for International and EU Lindsey Whyte, and Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Collins. In meetings with partners from the Cabinet Office and Her Majesty’s Treasury, Deputy Secretary Adeyemo expressed gratitude for the close partnership and noted that the UK’s new sanctions authorities have allowed for greater breadth and flexibility in targeting, coordination, and enforcement. While in London, he also delivered remarks on economic statecraft at Chatham House.