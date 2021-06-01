Readout Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Call With Ukraine Minister Of Finance Serhiy Marchenko

Earlier today, Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo spoke with Ukraine Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko. During the call, Deputy Secretary Adeyemo highlighted the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo and Minister Marchenko discussed the importance of Ukraine’s structural reform agenda and cooperation with international financial institutions. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo emphasized that the United States will remain a partner to Ukraine as it enacts reforms to make its economy competitive and resilient.