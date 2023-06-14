RBC Investor & Treasury Services Strengthens Partnership With Optimum Asset Management, Expanding Financial Solutions For Mutual Funds

RBC Investor & Treasury Services (RBC I&TS) is pleased to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with Optimum Asset Management (OGP), a Quebec-based asset management subsidiary of Optimum Financial Group. The expanded mandate includes custody, fund accounting and shareholder services for OGP’s nine mutual funds, underscoring the firms’ shared commitment to long-term growth.

"We are pleased to deepen our partnership with RBC I&TS," said Claude Cyr, Executive Vice President, Optimum Holdings Inc. “Their expertise in custody, fund accounting and shareholder services aligns perfectly with our vision for delivering superior investment solutions to our clients. We believe this expanded mandate will further strengthen our operational capabilities and allow us to focus on driving value for our clients."

"This expanded partnership is a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional value and expertise to our clients," said Sylvain Gervais, Managing Director and Co-Head, RBC Investor & Treasury Services. "We are honoured to be chosen as OGP’s trusted partner and are confident in our ability to deliver operational excellence and drive mutual success. By working closely together, we will continue to provide Optimum with the comprehensive support they need to navigate the evolving financial landscape."

The expanded relationship between RBC I&TS and Optimum reinforces RBC I&TS's reputation as a leading provider of financial services in the Canadian market. Through its extensive range of services and its commitment to client-centric solutions, RBC I&TS continues to build momentum and solidify its position as a preferred partner within the financial industry.