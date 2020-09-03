RBC Investor & Treasury Services Appointed Custodian Of Presima Yield Fund

RBC Investor & Treasury Services today announces that it has been appointed to provide custody and investment administration services for the Presima Yield Fund.
Sylvain Gervais, Managing Director and Co-Head, Quebec and Eastern Canada, RBC Investor & Treasury Services, commented, “We are thrilled to be initiating a new long term partnership with Presima. I am confident our sophisticated technology based solutions and considerable experience in the market will allow us to provide them with an exemplary level of client service.”
Emmanuel Matte, CEO of Presima, stated, “Adding one of our funds to the Fundserv platform and being able to offer our investment solutions to a different type of clientele is a new and exciting experience for us. In selecting a partner to do this, we wanted to ensure that we would get end-to-end support from an experienced and trusted provider – and that is why we selected RBC Investor & Treasury Services to accompany us as a partner.”
RBC Investor & Treasury Services was recently voted #1 by North American clients in the 2020 R&M Investor Services’ Survey, also taking top honours in the same category for the UK. A review of our key awards and rankings over the past year is available on the RBC Investor website.